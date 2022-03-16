Why The White House Just Debriefed TikTokers On Misinformation

Rather than risking the spread of misinformation about the conflict in Ukraine, the White House's goal was to provide direct information to these influencers in hopes of getting them to share the same details with their audiences — or, at minimum, to avoid sharing news that directly contradicts the official data. The participants were given the opportunity to ask questions about the war, as well, according to details provided by PR News.

Though influencers, as the term suggests, wield substantial influence over large numbers of people, they aren't necessarily equipped to understand the complexities involved with a situation like this nor will they be able to sort through all of the varied information on their own. Some of the influencers who participated reported feeling more informed about the topic following the briefing, though others complained that they felt they weren't taken as seriously as journalists, with one participant describing it as a "press briefing for kindergartners."

Beyond that, PR News notes, some of the influencers seemed bothered by the suggestion they use their platforms to educate others about the conflict. One participant, 21-year-old Kahlil Greene, wanted to know why his followers should offer "strong support" for the US government and its "direct aid against the Russian invasion" when they may not believe there's enough attention given to other issues, including occupations and invasions, elsewhere in the world.

In response, Greene was allegedly told the Biden administration is particularly concerned about the size of the war, among other things, as it represents the biggest threat since World War 2.