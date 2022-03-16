ASUS' New Zenbook 14 Laptops Put OLED To Good Use

Not content with the long line up of products it announced at CES 2022, ASUS has expanded its lineup of Zenbook-branded compact notebooks ever further with the addition of two new models to its range. The new devices include the ASUS Zenbook 14X OLED and the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED. As evident from their names, both notebooks use OLED panels for their displays.

If you think you've heard of these two machines earlier, it is probably because ASUS had showcased both of them a few months ago via its social media channels and select journalists. However, it is only now that the Zenbook 14X OLED and the Zenbook 14 Flip OLED are on sale.

Apart from the OLED panel, which is not really common on laptops, both devices also feature a secondary display in place of a standard touchpad. Asus calls this the 'Screenpad' and, for a display of its size, the resolution of 2160 x 108 pixels is quite impressive.

This touchpad/display is located where you usually see laptop touchpads — only this time around, it doubles up as an additional tool that can also function as a number keypad. ASUS insists that they have ensured the notebook can distinguish between standard touchpad operations and number key operations.

Features common to both these notebooks include the aforementioned touchpad and the display — which happens to be a 14-inch. 16:10, OLED panel that sports 2.8K (2880 X 1800 pixels) resolution. This panel boasts a contrast ratio of 1,000,000 to 1 while also being Pantone rated for color accuracy. The only difference here seems to be the screen-to-body ratio, which is 92% on the Zenbook 14X OLED and 88% on the Flip 14 OLED.

Both notebooks also claim a peak brightness value of 550 nits, and run Windows 11 Pro out of the box.