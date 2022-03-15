Lenovo Gives ThinkPad X And L Series A Greener Twist

Lenovo has announced a few brand-new additions to its entry-level ThinkPad workstation laptops. The new X and L-series ThinkPad workbooks include the X13, X13 Yoga Gen 3, and ThinkPad L-series Gen 3, all of which come with improved processing power and even better eco-friendly design than their Gen 2 counterparts.

Similar to the ThinkPad Z-series laptops that were recently revealed at CES 2022, Lenovo's new X and L-series workbooks are constructed with parts made from post-consumer content, which is a term that denotes recyclable materials like plastics and leathers. Lenovo claims that all AC adapters, speaker enclosures, and battery brackets in its X and L-series laptops include a significant amount of post-consumer content in their construction – and that the laptop packaging itself is made up of 90% recycled materials, too.

The inclusion of recycled material in Lenovo's blueprints for newly manufactured computers is a limited but important step in staving off the effects of landfill pollution on the Earth's ecosystems. For added context, the Journal of Environmental Health & Science conducted a study in January 2014 which indicated that plastics make up 21% of world landfills, a number which could be offset as Lenovo and other computer manufacturers further opt into using eco-friendly materials in their computers, accessories, and packaging.