Kawasaki's Rideable Robo-Goat Is The Future We Want

When it comes to quadruped robots, the most famous name happens to be Boston Dynamics' Spot, which costs north of $70,000, can perform some sick dance moves, and is tailored for inspection jobs. Kawasaki wants to go a step further with a more beastly and versatile take on the idea. Say hello to RHP Bex, or simply Bex, a robot that shares its likeness with the species of mountain goats distinguished by their long recurved horns. The brainchild of Robust Humanoid Platform (RHP) at Kawasaki, the team says it developed Bex with the goal of using it as a transportation machine that can haul around materials at a construction site.

At the moment, robotics experts at the Japanese company are targeting a load-carrying capacity of about 220 pounds for Bex. However, the folks over at Kawasaki Heavy Industries note Bex's upper body is a dynamic platform and can be engineered based on the tasks it needs to execute. For example, Bex can be deployed to move around harvested crops in a farm setup, and use the onboard cameras for inspection duties.