The Toilet Tech That Will Change The Future, According To Bill Gates

In 2012, the Gates Foundation awarded a nearly $810,000 grant to Cranfield University to help develop what would eventually become the Nano Membrane Toilet. Unlike other toilets, this unit doesn't require any type of plumbing, instead, it contains its own mechanisms to keep contents separate and clean without giving off any unpleasant odor or loose waste.

The Nano Membrane Toilet is designed to use methods such as solids separation, loosely bound water separation, and combustion to dispose of excess waste products, provide energy, and even produce water for bathing or watering crops.

The toilet's delicate built-in mechanisms are designed exclusively around separating and disposing of urine and fecal matter without the need for added water. The "bad" part of urine is separated out from usable water with a "unique nanostructured membrane wall" within the toilet. After that, the water is sent to a tank where it can be accessed by the user. It's important to note here that the water harvested by this toilet is intended for use in bathing and feeding plants, but the process doesn't quite make the liquid suitable for drinking by humans.

Meanwhile, solids are sedimented (meaning they sink to the bottom of the toilet), then separated with a thin blade and sent to a combustor to be turned into electricity for low-power applications, such as mobile phone charging. After combustion, the result is an ashy substance that requires removal once per month.