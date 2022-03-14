Why Apple's Twentieth Anniversary Mac Was A Complete Disaster

Apple's Twentieth Anniversary Mac, often called TAM, was discontinued nearly 24 years ago in March 1998, almost coinciding with the introduction of the then-new and far more widely accessible iMac G3 in August 1998. The Twentieth Anniversary Mac was both novel and disastrous, notably for its overpacked "All-in-One" design — which included a TV tuner and a radio — as well as its limited production across only five nations. Between its frivolous features and its extremely limited production, the model's original MRSP was $7,500 (around $13,000 today), meaning the TAM stands as one of the least affordable computers of its time.

For any and all Mac enthusiasts that could afford the eye-boggling asking price, TAM featured a unique, albeit clunky, "All-in-One" design that came packed with a PowerPC 603e CPU running at 250MHz by default, two RAM slots equipped with 64MB sticks, a 2GB IDE hard-disk drive, and a 12.1-inch LCD screen built directly into the chassis. Compare that to the iMac G3, which boasted relatively similar computing performance, but with a larger 13.8-inch LCD screen and twice the storage space for only $1,299.

Above you'll see a set of video clips that were released with 20th Anniversary Mac, giving the user a tour of the features and functionality of the machine.