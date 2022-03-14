Leaked Samsung Galaxy A53 Video Confirms Our Worst Fears

Samsung usually has a hard time keeping its upcoming phones under wraps, and this is something we've known for a long time. Interestingly, this phenomenon isn't restricted to the company's popular, flagship-grade devices. Samsung's lower-priced mid-tier devices, too, have had a long history of being leaked long before their official announcements.

In the latest example, the company's upcoming A-series smartphone – the Galaxy A53 – appeared in a short unboxing video a good three days before its supposed announcement on March 17, 2022 Sammobile reports. NOTE: The image at the head of this article is the Samsung Galaxy A52, the predecessor to the A53 and nearly identical in size, shape, and function, according to information leaked before the official reveal of the A53.

While we have been seeing leaked renders of this same phone for quite some time now, this is perhaps the first time the Samsung Galaxy A53 has appeared in a video. And more importantly, this video somewhat confirms one thing most mid-range Samsung consumers were dreading. Samsung seems to have stopped shipping charging bricks on its A-series devices. And while the Galaxy A53 may not be the first A-series device to come sans a charging brick, this seems to be the general direction in which Samsung seems to be moving.