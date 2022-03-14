Leaked Samsung Galaxy A53 Video Confirms Our Worst Fears
Samsung usually has a hard time keeping its upcoming phones under wraps, and this is something we've known for a long time. Interestingly, this phenomenon isn't restricted to the company's popular, flagship-grade devices. Samsung's lower-priced mid-tier devices, too, have had a long history of being leaked long before their official announcements.
In the latest example, the company's upcoming A-series smartphone – the Galaxy A53 – appeared in a short unboxing video a good three days before its supposed announcement on March 17, 2022 Sammobile reports. NOTE: The image at the head of this article is the Samsung Galaxy A52, the predecessor to the A53 and nearly identical in size, shape, and function, according to information leaked before the official reveal of the A53.
While we have been seeing leaked renders of this same phone for quite some time now, this is perhaps the first time the Samsung Galaxy A53 has appeared in a video. And more importantly, this video somewhat confirms one thing most mid-range Samsung consumers were dreading. Samsung seems to have stopped shipping charging bricks on its A-series devices. And while the Galaxy A53 may not be the first A-series device to come sans a charging brick, this seems to be the general direction in which Samsung seems to be moving.
Where's my charger, Samsung?
The unboxing video – embedded below – comes courtesy of a Vietnamese YouTube channel that simply goes by the name 'Đức Khánh Channel". Also, we recommend you turn your volume down to sane levels before playing the video because it has lots of jarring audio effects that your eardrums may not particularly like.
The video shows an authentic-looking box of the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G being opened. If you're a long-time Samsung user, you will be quick to note that the box used for the A53 5G is a lot slimmer than usual — and you already know the reason behind this. The Galaxy A53 joins the list of mid-range Samsung smartphones that no longer ship with a charging adapter.
The video shows the person opening a sealed box containing the Samsung Galaxy A53. The phone inside the box is in a light blue shade, VERY similar to the Samsung Galaxy A52 seen in a photo below this paragraph. As already seen in the leaked images of the phone, the camera array on the Galaxy A53 is reminiscent of Samsung's Galaxy S21 and S22 series devices. The video also shows the phone's quad-camera setup. With the charging brick missing, the only things you seem to be getting in the retail box other than the phone are the USB-C charging/data cable, a SIM ejector tool, and the documentation/warranty information booklet.
Is the Galaxy A53 already on sale?
Close on the heels of this leaked video, we also have news coming in from Serbia and Kenya where, apparently, the Samsung Galaxy A53 has already gone on sale. In Kenya, the phone has received a price tag of KSH 45,500 ($400). A Kenyan retailer has also listed specs of the Galaxy A53 — and if we are to believe the listing, the phone will pack Samsung's own Exynos 1200 chipset (that could be marketed as the Exynos 1280).
The quad cameras on the Galaxy A53 might include a 64MP primary camera, a 12 MP ultrawide camera, and two 5MP sensors for depth sensing and macro shots. There is a 32MP selfie camera thrown in as well. While the RAM and storage variants remain shrouded in mystery, it is likely that the device shall be offered in 8GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB options. Also, the phone will run Samsung's much improved OneUI 4.0 atop an Android 12 core. As reported in the past, the Galaxy A53 may also drop support for the good old 3.5mm audio jack.
Samsung is also likely to announce several other A series handsets at this week's global event. The company has, in fact, already shared invites for this global launch on its social media channels. Apart from the Galaxy A53, Thursday's launch event may also witness the launch of the Samsung Galaxy A73 and the Galaxy A33.