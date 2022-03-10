Overwatch 2 Closed PvP Beta Begins In April: How To Sign Up

This will be a closed beta, mind, so there's a good chance you won't be able to participate even if you're located in a supported region. Blizzard says it will seek feedback from the players who get access, hopefully helping it refine the experience before it eventually arrives for everyone. Specifically, the company says it wants to test some of the key aspects of the mode — content, systems, and features, namely — before it moves on to server stress testing.

As for what you can expect, Blizzard says the hero reworks will apply to Sombra, Orisa, Bastion, and Doomfist. There will be four new maps total, as well, including one hybrid, two push (the new game mode), and one escort map: Circuit Royal, Colosseo, Midtown, and New Queen Street.

If that sounds exciting, Blizzard explains you'll need to sign up on the "Overwatch" website — this process puts in your request to participate in the beta, but it doesn't guarantee you'll get access to it. The company plans to add players to the PvP beta in phases, and it's possible you could end up getting an invite to one of the future beta tests Blizzard has planned. This initial beta will take place in "late April," and the company promises it will drop more details about it ahead of its launch.