Universal Hollywood's Bringing A Super Nintendo World Theme Park To The US

The first Nintendo theme park in the US will open its doors next year, giving more fans the opportunity to experience their favorite characters and Mario environments in real life. Universal Studios announced its new plan on Thursday, stating the park will be built at its Hollywood destination in California. In a press release, the company said it has already started construction on the park, which will include new rides and activities, Nintendo-themed attractions, dining centers, shops, and more.

As with the first Super Nintendo World opened in Japan last year, the Hollywood variant will heavily feature Mario, Luigi, Yoshi, Bowser, and Princess Peach, some of the video game company's most iconic characters. Universal is promising future guests "a visual spectacle of vibrant colors and architectural ingenuity," among other things, and it'll attempt to stoke excitement with an upcoming Feature Presentation store takeover scheduled to happen "soon."

If all this sounds familiar, that's probably because Hollywood wasn't originally planned as the first US-based Super Nintendo World destination.