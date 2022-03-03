Wyze Will Soon Cost More, But There's A Way To Avoid The Price Hike

In light of that, it makes sense that Wyze is giving its existing users the option of keeping the cheaper $4.99 per month home monitoring rate after the increase goes live for everyone else next month. In an email sent to its users, the company directs interested customers to its website where they can sign up at the "early adopter" rate. Customers who decide they want home monitoring after April 6 will pay $9.99 per month, though a slightly discounted $99.99 annual option will also be offered.

Home monitoring isn't a requirement to use the company's security cameras, though it makes the hardware a bit more useful by tossing in additional security features. For most users, home monitoring's biggest benefit is its Noonlight partnership, which facilitates the 24/7 monitoring and emergency services dispatch. Or course, there are other options on the market.

Amazon offers its own home security products with Ring, as does Google with Nest. Which company and DIY security system are best depends entirely on the customer's needs. Ring, for example, offers its own home monitoring alternative called Alarm Pro that may be more appealing due to its backup internet feature. The system's $249.99 starting price may be too much for some consumers, however, which is why Wyze has proven so popular — despite its occasional price increases, it remains very affordable.