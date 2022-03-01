TikTok Is Terrified Of These Cell-Sized Robots

We've witnessed the potential perils of microscopic robots – or nanobots – in sci-fi stories for the past several decades at least. It is only recently that the technology has turned from science fiction into science fact as researchers at MIT have proven with projects that include cell-sized robots. Although the technology has been in real world development since 2018 (or before), a new viral TikTok video has just introduced these microscopic robots from MIT (and a few other research teams and sources) to a wider audience. This audience appears to have been thoroughly freaked out by what they have seen. The cell-sized robots are still in development and have yet to be deployed in any major way in the wild, but already the minds of conspiracy theorists are hard at work, brainstorming ways this technology could be abused.

When we covered one of MIT's nanobot breakthroughs back in 2018, we noted they are the size of a human egg cell and are made using miniscule electronic circuits. MIT's researchers suggested that the bots would one day be delivered into the human digestive system to investigate illnesses. Researchers also hypothesized that these tiny bots could be sent into other parts of the body via the bloodstream to deliver targeted treatments.

Even at this early juncture, the bots were shown to have the ability to sense their environment, store data and even conduct computational tasks. MIT also showed how nanobots could be self-powered through the use of a microscopic photodiode that gathers light to provide sufficient energy to keep them running. It really is remarkable technology which is no wonder it has TikTok enthralled.