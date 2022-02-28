Lenovo IdeaPad 2022 Lineup Flexes Windows 11 While M10 Keeps Android Simple

The key thing to understand about the Flex 5 and the Flex 5i is that they are basically the same products — but based on competing processors. If you haven't figured already, the 'i' in the Flex 5i hints at them being powered by Intel chips. The Flex 5, on the other hand, gets AMD processors.

Both products come in two screen sizes – 14-inch and 16-inch – with the Flex 5 exclusively using IPS LCD panels. The 14-inch variant of the IdeaPad Flex 5 supports up to 2.2K resolution (2240 x 1400 pixels) and has a peak brightness of 300 nits. The top variant of the 14-inch IdeaPad Flex 5i not only supports a higher resolution of 2.8K (2880 x 1800 pixels) but also happens to use an OLED panel and even has a higher peak brightness value of 400 nits. The rest of the Flex 5i series – including the 16-inch models – get IPS LCD panels.

Moving on to the 16-inch variants, both the Flex 5 and the Flex 5i – as mentioned before – use IPS LCD panels that top out at 2.5K resolution (2560 x 1600 pixels) in the 16:10 aspect ratio.

Lenovo

Features common to the Flex 5 and the Flex 5i include

4GB/8GB/16GB LPDDR4x RAM

128GB/256GB/512GB/1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Camera with privacy shutter

Support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2.

Both products also get identical connectivity ports that include one USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, one HDMI 1.4 port, a 4-in1 card reader, and a single audio jack.

Processor options on the AMD-powered IdeaPad Flex 5 start with the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U, includes the Ryzen 5 5500 U, and top out with the Ryzen 7 5700U. As for the Intel-powered Flex 5i lineup, the four processor options on offer here include the Intel Pentium 8505, Intel Core i3-1215U, Core i7-1235U, and the Intel Core i7-1255U.