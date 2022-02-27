Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Series Takes Surface To Task
Samsung's Galaxy Book2 Pro series is here and the new models are out to make a statement with ultra-thin and light designs, Super AMOLED displays, the latest Intel silicon and excellent (claimed) battery life. The new models come in two form factors with a Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 convertible with S-Pen support and the Galaxy Book2 Pro that comes in a traditional laptop form factor. They have both been thoroughly revised over their predecessors and feature improvements across the board and are more integrated than ever with Samsung's smartphone and tablet devices
Both the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro come in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch sizes with upgraded 16:9 Super AMOLED panels. While the resolution remains the same at 1080p FHD, brightness has been increased to 500 nits with support for 120 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. Contrast is 1,000,000:1, which is what we'd expect from an OLED display, which should mean colors really pop against an inky black background. The key difference between the 360 and regular Book2 Pro models is the S-Pen support in the 360 variant although touch screen support is standard across the range.
The latest 12th gen Intel silicon as well and the option for new Intel Arc graphics
Both the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro feature the latest 12th gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 Intel Evo silicon with LPDDR5 RAM options of 8GB, 16GB and up to 32GB. Graphics processing is handled by integrated Intel Iris X GPUs although the Galaxy Book2 Pro models can also be fitted with the brand new discrete Intel Arc GPUs for graphics intensive tasks. Base storage across the range is 256GB with 512GB and 1TB options available as well. Battery capacity on the 13-inch models is rated at 63 Wh with the 15-inch models gaining a 68 Wh battery with battery life rated across the range at up to 21 hours.
With working from home the new normal, Samsung is keen to highlight that both the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro incorporate upgraded 1080p webcams with wider viewing angles and a new Studio Mode that includes auto framing support to keep users centered as well as applying facial enhancements and background effects. The mics include AI noise canceling while the AKG tuned speakers are powered by a 5W Smart Amp and support Dolby Atmos virtual surround sound for added immersion.
Galaxy smartphone and Galaxy Tab integration has been prioritized
Both the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro come with Windows 11 pre-installed which means Android phone support is standard thanks to Your Phone that includes the new Recent Apps feature allowing users to swipe up on the Windows taskbar to check smartphone status and select the most recently used apps to use directly on the desktop. Samsung has taken things further with a feature called Samsung Multi Control that allows users to use their Galaxy Book2 Pro keyboard and trackpad to directly control their Galaxy Tab S8. Quick Share can be used to share large files using the new Link Sharing option from their Galaxy Book2 Pro to their Galaxy phone or Galaxy Tab.
Another notable aspect of the new Samsung laptops is just how exceptionally light they are with 13-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starting at just 1.04kg and the15-inch model tipping the scales at just 1.41kg. The regular Galaxy Book2 Pro 13-inch model is even lighter again at just 0.87kg while the 15-inch model is only 1.17kg making them a very attractive alternative to 2-in-1s like the Surface series from Microsoft – but might have some trouble taking on the packed feature set of the Surface Laptop Studio.
The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro models will be available for pre-order beginning March 18, 2022, and a release date of April 1, 2022. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will start from $1,249.99 and comes in burgundy, graphite and silver color options, while the Galaxy Book2 Pro will start from $1,049.99 in graphite and silver.
The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 (non-Pro) works with a 13.3-inch OLED FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) touchscreen with a 12th Gen Intel Core Processor inside. This model comes in several iterations (with Core i3, i5, and i7 options), with a starting price of $899.99, available in Graphite and Silver. This version of the Galaxy Book2 device family also has a pre-order date of March 18, 2022, and a release date of April 1, 2022.