Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro Series Takes Surface To Task

Both the Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 and Galaxy Book2 Pro come with Windows 11 pre-installed which means Android phone support is standard thanks to Your Phone that includes the new Recent Apps feature allowing users to swipe up on the Windows taskbar to check smartphone status and select the most recently used apps to use directly on the desktop. Samsung has taken things further with a feature called Samsung Multi Control that allows users to use their Galaxy Book2 Pro keyboard and trackpad to directly control their Galaxy Tab S8. Quick Share can be used to share large files using the new Link Sharing option from their Galaxy Book2 Pro to their Galaxy phone or Galaxy Tab.

Another notable aspect of the new Samsung laptops is just how exceptionally light they are with 13-inch Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 starting at just 1.04kg and the15-inch model tipping the scales at just 1.41kg. The regular Galaxy Book2 Pro 13-inch model is even lighter again at just 0.87kg while the 15-inch model is only 1.17kg making them a very attractive alternative to 2-in-1s like the Surface series from Microsoft – but might have some trouble taking on the packed feature set of the Surface Laptop Studio.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro models will be available for pre-order beginning March 18, 2022, and a release date of April 1, 2022. The Galaxy Book2 Pro 360 will start from $1,249.99 and comes in burgundy, graphite and silver color options, while the Galaxy Book2 Pro will start from $1,049.99 in graphite and silver.

The Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 (non-Pro) works with a 13.3-inch OLED FHD (1920 x 1080 pixel) touchscreen with a 12th Gen Intel Core Processor inside. This model comes in several iterations (with Core i3, i5, and i7 options), with a starting price of $899.99, available in Graphite and Silver. This version of the Galaxy Book2 device family also has a pre-order date of March 18, 2022, and a release date of April 1, 2022.