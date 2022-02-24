Microsoft Reportedly Considering Sequel To Fan-Favorite Fallout: New Vegas

It's been some time since the last single-player "Fallout" game. "Fallout 4" was released way back in 2015, and with "Starfield" coming in November and "The Elder Scrolls VI" presumably next on the docket for Bethesda, it'll probably be quite some time until the next single-player "Fallout" title. However, the next "Fallout" game could be a doozy, as it's rumored that Microsoft is in early talks with Bethesda to create a sequel to "Fallout: New Vegas."

"Fallout: New Vegas" was a 2010 spin-off to the mainline "Fallout" series that was warmly received by its fanbase. Spend some time in places where "Fallout" is discussed (such as the series' dedicated subreddit), and it won't be long before someone brings up "Fallout: New Vegas" as a high point for the modern games in the franchise. It would appear Microsoft has taken notice of that fondness and is at least considering producing a sequel – something that wouldn't be very hard to pull off considering it now owns both the developer and publisher of "Fallout: New Vegas."