Belkin's New Thunderbolt 4 Dock Is A Game-Changer For Your Workspace

Overall, the specs for the new Belkin Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock are pretty stacked. The device offers up to 8K resolution support at 30Hz, though you'll only be able to use a single display with that output. For power users who utilize two monitors, you'll have support for up to two 4K displays running at a sleek 60Hz. 60Hz is the standard for most monitors these days, and is a great refresh rate for most modern browsing and even gaming.

The device features a total bandwidth capability of 40Gbps, and has 12 ports for power, video, and data connectivity. The included ethernet port supports up to Gigabit download and upload speeds. There's also an SD card connector, for those who need to plug in SD cards from cameras or other devices that use them. The Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock also comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, as well as one USB-C port, two USB-A 3.1 ports, and 2 USB-A 2.0 ports. Finally, the ports round off with a combo 3.5mm audio slot.

The Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is absolutely stacked with connections, which means you'll be able to easily connect just about any peripheral your system needs to run. With the new Thunderbolt 4 cable, you can also unlock the full performance of the device by connecting it directly to your system. We're continuing to see new Thunderbolt 4 peripherals drop, making it easy to upgrade your system to the latest and fastest tech out there.

The Connect Pro Thunderbolt 4 Dock is available to order right now and will retail for $399.99. The Thunderbolt 4 Cable is available to order on Belkin's website and retails for $44.99 to $69.99 depending on length.