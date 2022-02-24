Will Acer's Swift 5 Upmarket Moves Be Worth The Price Bump?

Acer has launched the latest iteration of its popular Swift 5 series and this time around the Taiwanese company has decided to take the range upmarket. The new laptop features a premium two-tone CNC machined design and is powered by the latest Intel 12th gen processors with up to 12 cores. The Swift 5 is also Intel Evo-certified. The company says that it weighs in at just 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) thanks to its use of aero-space grade aluminum and is 0.59-inches thin (14.95 mm). Battery life is rated at up to a somewhat mediocre 10 hours, but on the plus side, a 30-minute fast charge will yield up to a further 4 hours of use.

While Acer hasn't specified exactly which of Intel's mobile Alder Lake chips it is using in the Swift 5, an educated guess points to Intel's 45W H-series with either the Core i5-12500H or Core i5-12600H CPUs (both with a 4P and 8E configuration) fitting the 12-core description at the upper end. This would suggest the entry-level option will likely be the Core-i5-12450H CPU with 8 cores (4P and 4E). Acer is keeping things cool with an upgraded TwinAir dual-fan system mated to D6 heat pipes with user configurable silent, normal and performance mode options. Even its backlit keyboard features an air inlet design that expels between 8-10 percent more heat than a standard keyboard.