Samsung Shipped 100 Million Galaxy S Devices With 'Fatal' Security Flaw

While it is concerning that Samsung engineers did not detect this flaw for several years, the Tel Aviv researchers were quick to share their findings with Samsung. As of February 2022, thanks to a series of security patches issued in 202, most of the vulnerable handsets are no longer affected by this flaw.

That said, what was concerning about this security flaw was the fact that it seems to have largely affected Samsung's flagship-grade S-Series devices released in the last five years. These devices include the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S10, S20, and last year's Galaxy S21 series. Apart from these devices, Samsung's security patch for the issue also trickled down to devices like the Galaxy 3 Top, J7Top, J7 Duo, the Galaxy TabS4, Tab-A-S-Lite, the Galaxy A6 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy A9S.

If you happen to own one of these affected devices, the only thing you need to do to protect yourself is to hit that software update button. Simply ensuring that your phone is on the latest Android security patch and preferably the newest firmware is a healthy practice and is more than enough to keep your phone and the personal data on it safe from prying eyes.