Samsung Shipped 100 Million Galaxy S Devices With 'Fatal' Security Flaw
Shocking as it may sound, five generations of Samsung's flagship-class devices — including relatively newer products like the Galaxy S21 and the Galaxy S21 series, going back to the Galaxy S8 lineup reportedly shipped with a fatal security flaw. According to Sammobile, this flaw lay undetected for more than five years and could have been exploited by hackers to extract private information from affected devices without user consent.
The basis of the Sammobile report is a 2021 study conducted by researchers from Tel Aviv University, which shed light on Samsung's implementation of security-sensitive functions on several of its devices in the 2017 – 2021 period. The report – which is highly technical in nature and will mostly make the most sense to security and cryptography experts – adds that Samsung shipped more than 100 million devices with this security flaw in the aforementioned five-year period. While there has not been a single report of hackers taking advantage of this flaw, it is outright concerning that Samsung was oblivious to this security issue for more than half a decade.
Should you be worried?
While it is concerning that Samsung engineers did not detect this flaw for several years, the Tel Aviv researchers were quick to share their findings with Samsung. As of February 2022, thanks to a series of security patches issued in 202, most of the vulnerable handsets are no longer affected by this flaw.
That said, what was concerning about this security flaw was the fact that it seems to have largely affected Samsung's flagship-grade S-Series devices released in the last five years. These devices include the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S8, S9, S10, S20, and last year's Galaxy S21 series. Apart from these devices, Samsung's security patch for the issue also trickled down to devices like the Galaxy 3 Top, J7Top, J7 Duo, the Galaxy TabS4, Tab-A-S-Lite, the Galaxy A6 Plus, and the Samsung Galaxy A9S.
If you happen to own one of these affected devices, the only thing you need to do to protect yourself is to hit that software update button. Simply ensuring that your phone is on the latest Android security patch and preferably the newest firmware is a healthy practice and is more than enough to keep your phone and the personal data on it safe from prying eyes.