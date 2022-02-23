Intel P-Series And U-Series Round Out 2022 Core Mobile CPU Lineup

These P-series and U-series processors have a lot in common with the H-series processors revealed earlier this year, at least from an architecture standpoint. Like the H-series, P-series and U-series processors are built with the Intel 7 process and use a combination of performance and efficiency cores. In the top-end Core i7-1280P processor, for instance, we get 14 cores total — six performance and eight efficiency. The max turbo frequency of those performance and efficiency cores are 4.8 GHz and 3.6 GHz, respectively, while base clock speed comes in at 1.8 GHz and 1.3 GHz, respectively.

Most others CPUs in the P-series offer 12 cores total (4P, 8E), while the i3-1220P has 10 cores (2P, 8E). The 15W U-series lineup is headlined by the i7-1265U, a 10-core processor (2P, 8E) with a max turbo frequency of 4.8 GHz for those performance cores, while the 9W U-series tops out with the i7-1260U, another 10-core processor with a pair of performance cores and eight efficiency cores.

Intel envisions the P-series powering mainstream thin and light laptops, while 15W U-series processors might find their way into convertible laptops or 2-in-1 machines that don't need quite as much power. The 9W U-series, on the other hand, will power detachable and foldable machines like the ZenBook 17 Fold OLED from ASUS, which will use an i7-1250U. More than 250 laptops will use P-series and U-series CPUs this year, with the first ones launching in March.