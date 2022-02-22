Steam Limits Biggest (And Smallest) Game Deals

Valve has updated its Steam terms for game partners, limiting the discounts they can provide on both the upper and lower end of the spectrum, providing more structure to the platform's game market.

Steam is one of the most popular game distribution platforms, carrying a variety of titles ranging from esports games to AAA bestsellers. The service is available on Linux, macOS, and Windows, making it a popular way for game publishers to distribute their titles across different systems.

Until now, publishers could discount their titles as they saw fit. Steam is now adding some rules, clarifying how much publishers can discount their titles on both ends of the spectrum. This comes at a time when app stores are under increasing scrutiny for dictating the terms publishers must abide by.

Fortunately for Steam, its new terms are unlikely to ruffle too many feathers.