Latest Bang & Olufsen Gaming Headset Keeps The Price Tag, Adds PS5 Support

If you're in the market for a pair of high-end gaming headphones, Bang & Olufsen's latest release might interest you. The company has just announced the launch of a refreshed version of its gaming headphones, the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay Portal. This is an updated, improved version of the original Beoplay Portal, launched just under a year before the scheduled launch of this new set. Now, starting from February 17, 2022, users will be able to get their hands on the new-and-improved version, complete with increased connectivity and a stylish design.

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand from Denmark, soon to hit 100 years since it was first created. These types of brands aren't traditionally known for catering to gamers, but Bang & Olufsen has branched out with Beoplay Portal. It seems that the first iteration of the headphones sold well enough for the brand to want to keep expanding its reach in the greater gaming realm.

The new edition of Beoplay Portal can be used for gaming on PlayStation, PC, or mobile, providing plenty of options for gamers. However, the headphones have been spared the typical "gamer" look, and are stylish enough to be suitable for day-to-day use, be it at work or on the commute. Users can choose between Black Anthracite, Grey Mist, and Navy, and each headphone comes topped off with a metallic ear cup colored in either gold or silver. In short: these wireless headphones look fancy, and unfortunately, they also have a pretty fancy price tag.