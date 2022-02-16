Is This A Terraria 2 - A New Age Teaser Or A Troll?

Over the years, "Terraria" has become one of the most popular indie games in the world. What started as a $10 PC game in 2011 has grown to be a multiplatform title with more than 35 million sales under its belt. Developer Re-Logic has spent the last 11 years building out the game, and even though major updates presumably ended with version 1.4 in May 2020, "Terraria" has still seen several small updates since then.

Though the player base probably wouldn't be shocked to see Re-Logic resume making major content updates to the game, we might be in for something completely different. The creator of "Terraria" and founder of Re-Logic might be teasing a sequel to the game more than 11 years after it was launched. Of course, it's always possible that Andrew "Redigit" Spinks is trolling eagle-eyed players looking for clues about what's next for his studio, so this may not be the big teaser everyone thinks it is.