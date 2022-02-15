Elden Ring PC Specifications Have Finally Been Revealed

"Elden Ring" arrives later this month, and if you're planning on playing the game on PC, there's no doubt been one topic on your mind: the hardware requirements. Until now, Bandai Namco and From Software hadn't shared the minimum and recommended specifications for "Elden Ring," leaving gamers to speculate. The details have arrived just in time, as we're quickly closing in on the release day and people will soon need to decide which platform they're going to play the title on.

If you're looking to play "Elden Ring" on PC, today's specifications reveal tells us that you'll need a reasonably powerful rig to do so. Nothing too extreme, but those with GTX 900-series graphics cards from NVIDIA will find their rigs don't meet even the minimum recommended specifications. The same is true for those who are still rocking 8GB of RAM in their gaming rigs, as unfortunately, even the minimum requirements call for more than that.