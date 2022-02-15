Xbox Game Pass February 2022 Games Key In On Sports And Strategy

As we find ourselves in the middle of February, 2022, it's time for another update on Xbox Game Pass. Microsoft today shared the titles that will be joining Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of the month, and it seems that we'll be closing out the second month of the year with a rather small update to the service – at least in comparison to some of the recent updates that have seen a bunch of games join Xbox Game Pass.

That's not to say the games headed to Xbox Game Pass are bad by any stretch, just somewhat limited in number. In all, there are eight games joining Xbox Game Pass in the latter half of February, including several games through EA Play. With that said, it's a good month for strategy fans, as we're getting two giants of the genre – including one intriguing day-one addition for PC. It's also a fairly good month for sports fans, but that depends on what sports games you like to play.