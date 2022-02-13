Study Finds A Few Minutes In VR Cuts COVID-19 Frontline Worker Stress

The COVID-19 pandemic has had an enormous impact on the world, including the entire healthcare system. It's well known that frontline healthcare workers are stressed and carry a heavy mental burden alongside physical exhaustion. Researchers from Ohio teamed up to try and find a way to lower these stress levels, especially among those who work in COVID-19 wards and clinics. It turns out there may be a relatively cheap and easy way to help, and it involves using virtual reality headsets.

The team consisted of researchers from Ohio University's Game Research and Immersive Design Lab (GRID), the Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine, and OhioHealth hospitals. This was the first time the GRID lab used virtual reality (VR) content for the purpose of mitigating stress, having previously focused on leveraging VR for educational purposes. The team published their findings in PLOS ONE Journal.

Many studies have emerged since the beginning of the pandemic, proving that frontline workers are immensely affected. Anxiety, depression, mental trauma, exhaustion, and burnout are all things that most healthcare workers have experienced in the past two years. According to the researchers from Ohio University, there is a way to offer these medical professionals a brief respite from their daily stress: spending three minutes in a beautiful, tranquil nature simulation.