Intel Is Making Custom Blockchain Chips

The rumors were true — Intel is investing in blockchain technology and will be releasing a specialized computing chip designed for just that. The usage of the chip will presumably include Bitcoin mining in as efficient a manner as possible. Intel released the news in a statement on its website, emphasizing that it plans to take part in the development of blockchain technologies in new, energy-efficient ways. In order to do this, Intel has formed a new Custom Compute Group within its Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics unit.

The statement comes from Raja M. Koduri, the unit's senior vice president and general manager. Koduri details the group's plans, including creating new silicon that will be capable of blockchain-related tasks. Previous rumors have already pointed toward Intel planning to release such a chip. Referred to as "Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC," the chip is meant to be presented during the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISCCC). The conference will take place on February 20-28, 2022, so we may still hear more about Intel's plans.

Although mining cryptocurrency may be one of the intended uses of this supercomputing chip, which Koduri now refers to as a "blockchain accelerator," Intel seems to be invested in the technology as a whole and has big plans for it. This has been a long time coming: we first heard about similar plans from Intel in 2018. The so-called blockchain accelerator, set to ship later in 2022, will feature new hashing techniques and ultra-low voltage circuits. Koduri promises that this will result in up to a thousand times better performance per watt ratio than the current mining solutions (commonly involving graphics cards.)