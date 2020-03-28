360 YouTube channel brings popular Disney World rides to VR

If you’re growing tired of being stuck at home and looking for a new experience, a YouTube channel called ‘Virtual Disney World’ (which isn’t affiliated with Disney despite its name) has aggregated a huge playlist of 360-degree videos taken on popular theme park rides around the world. Anyone who owns a VR headset — even something as simple as a cardboard holder for a smartphone — can enjoy the videos.

The Virtual Disney World YouTube channel largely features a collection of Disneyland and Disney World rides captured using 360-degree cameras, but there’s a decent collection of rides from other theme parks, as well, including Universal Studios in Orlando. The list of ride videos is extensive, including attractions like:

– Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run

– Hogwarts Express

– Pinocchio’s Daring Journey

– Snow White’s Scary Adventures

– Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

– The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror

– Haunted Mansion

Because these videos were recorded in 360-degrees, you can move your mouse cursor around in the video window to look around if you’re on desktop or move your phone around to move the video when on mobile. The best experience, however, would be watching the videos using a VR headset, which will enable you to look around by turning your head the same way you would in real life.

The YouTube channel, which was first reported by CBS News, uses technology to help fill the void many people are currently experiencing. Theme parks around the world have shut down, most of them indefinitely, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and bans on large groups of people.