2022 VW ID.4 EV price and range changes are coming to the US

Volkswagen has revealed plans to increase the price of its 2022 VW ID.4 electric vehicle in the United States by $765 USD. The price change will impact the entire model range, including the Pro RWD, and arrive alongside the other changes VW has planned for its 2022 EV model in the US.

Image: Volkswagen

With the additional $765 added onto the MSRP of the ID.4 from last year (via InsideEVs), the least expensive 2022 model is the ID.4 Pro RWD. As the name suggests, this EV has rear-wheel drive, and its price now starts at $41,955. Volkswagen is offering several other trims for the 2022 model year.

2022 VW ID.4 Pricing by Trim

As we just mentioned, the entry-level version of the ID.4 starts at $41,955. The next step up in the range would be the 2022 ID.4 Pro AWD starting at $45,635. The ID.4 Pro S RWD starts at $46,455, while the Pro S AWD starts at $50,135.

It’s worth noting that none of those MSRPs include VW’s $1,195 destination fee. Another bit of good news is that while those prices might seem high, they are all before federal incentives and rebates. Sadly, with electric vehicles in demand, reports indicate that many dealerships are tacking as much as $10,000 onto the MSRP.

Changes for 2022

There are a few changes for the 2022 model year, with the first being that last year’s 1st Edition has been discontinued. Specifications for the vehicles do remain the same as far as the powertrain goes, with RWD models offering 201 horsepower and AWD versions packing two electric motors and 295 horsepower.

One change that Volkswagon has confirmed, but not specified, is an increased driving range for the 2022 models. It would seem VW is waiting for official EPA numbers, but it has said 2022 models will be able to drive for more than the 240 to 260 miles of last year’s models per charge. We wouldn’t expect any significant driving range increases, with the most likely increase being only a handful of miles.

Another change that owners will appreciate for 2022 is a more powerful onboard charger. The new charger can charge the EV battery packs at 135 kW. While a more powerful charger is welcome, it’s only up 10 kW from last year. A change that won’t be available from the get-go but will be distributed via an over-the-air update in the coming months will add an auto-hold feature and Plug & Charge to improve charging at Electrify America fast-charging stations.

Other Tidbits

Volkswagen has already rolled out some of the changes coming to the US in 2022 via OTA updates in Europe. That should mean the new features are well tested and work as promised. Something else that VW is talking up for 2022 is that production of the vehicle in the US at its Chattanooga plant will start late in 2022.

US-built ID.4 electric vehicles will be available for the 2023 model year and will utilize batteries from SK Innovation. Vehicles being imported to the US currently use battery packs from LG. Another change for the ID.4, once it goes into production in the US, will be a new center console that will appeal more to American buyers. On the pricing front, VW does have a cheaper version in the works that will sell for around $35,000, but it will utilize a smaller battery pack.

A smaller battery pack will naturally mean a shorter driving range. It remains to be seen how well the new raft of electric vehicles making their way to the US sell. At a time when the federal government in the US is pushing Americans to buy electric vehicles, dealers are taking the opportunity to gouge with market adjustments that add thousands and thousands of dollars to the MSRP.

Due to the chip shortage, electric vehicles are challenging to find. Couple their scarcity with dealer market adjustments, and many consumers choose to purchase a traditional combustion-powered vehicle instead. These dealer tactics could hurt the rollout of electric vehicles and certainly leave a bad taste in the mouths of consumers.