2022 Infiniti Q50 gets standard leather, Bose audio, and wireless CarPlay

Infiniti has revealed some new standard appointments for the 2022 Q50 sedan. Hallmarks for the 2022 model year include bold exterior styling and a tailored leather interior. The leather interior features quilted leather that is very attractive. Along with these features, all Q50 models also feature standard Bose Performance Series Audio.

Also standard on every Q50 is wireless Apple CarPlay compatibility. The 2022 Q50 lands in showrooms later this month, starting at $42,100. Infiniti offers vehicles in three different grades, including Luxe, Sensory, and Red Sport 400. Each of the grades is available with Intelligent All-Wheel Drive.

Infiniti added the Sensory grade for the 2021 model year, and for 2022, it gains optional Saddle Brown leather seats. While brown leather is an option, every grade for 2022 gets standard leather seats. Other standard features include power tilt and telescoping steering will, power-folding side mirrors that automatically tilt down when reversing, and a dual occupant memory system for the driver seat.

The dual memory is linked to the Intelligent Keys meaning seats, steering wheel, and external mirror position automatically adjust for the driver. All versions of the Q50 feature the same 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 producing 300 horsepower in all grades except the Red Sport 400, which produces 400 horsepower.

The engine is paired with the same seven-speed automatic transmission with manual shift mode and Downshift Rev Matching in all grades. Infiniti continues to use its zero-gravity spinal support seats in all grades of the Q50. The seats are designed for comfort and to minimize pressure on lower and upper back muscles. The $42,100 starting price excludes the $1025 destination and handling charge. The top-of-the-line Q50 Red Sport 400 starts at $55,950, and all-wheel drive for all grades adds $2000.