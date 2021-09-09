2022 Genesis G80 starts at $48,000 in the US

Genesis Motor America has officially announced pricing for its 2022 Genesis G80 line. For 2022, there are two powertrains available, including a 2.5-liter turbo in rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive and a 3.5-liter turbo in all-wheel-drive only. In addition, all versions of the G80 come with Service Valet that includes complimentary scheduled maintenance with at-home pickup for three years or 60,000 miles.

All Genesis G80 vehicles also include Genesis Connected Services, map updates, and more for the first three years or 60,000 miles of ownership. Other than the size of the engine and performance, there are some physical differences between the 3.5T and 2.5T versions of the car. All 3.5T G80 models are Sport trims.

Sport models have a unique front fascia with a grille in dark shiny chrome. They also feature a three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper. Sport trim models with 19-inch or 20-inch Sport Alloy Wheels can be had with a new and exclusive exterior color called Cavendish Red. The interior of Sport trim models receives a special three-spoke steering wheel with two available dashboard garnishes.

The available dash garnishes include standard aluminum or optional real carbon fiber. Buyers can also choose some Sport exclusive designs for the seat quilting based on a diamond or V pattern. Starting prices for the 2022 Genesis G80 is as follows: