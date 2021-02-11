2021 Ram 1500 HFE EcoDiesel gets 33 MPG on the highway

Ram has unveiled a new and highly fuel-efficient truck that slots into its half-ton pickup line. The pickup is the Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel, and it’s rated for 33 MPG on the highway. Fuel efficiency numbers for the truck are 23 MPG city/33 MPG Highway/26 MPG combined.

The HFE designation stands for High Fuel Efficiency, and Ram says the designation highlights the excellent fuel economy the truck offers. The Ram 1500 Tradesman HFE EcoDiesel is available on crew cab four-door models featuring the five-foot, seven-inch bed and 20-inch aluminum wheels.

The truck has a black bumper and grille, bed cover, wheel-to-wheel side steps, and cloth bucket seats. RAM offers the pickup in bright white clearcoat or diamond black crystal colors. Pricing starts at $42,240 plus a $1695 destination charge.

Availability is set for the second quarter of 2021. Having a medium-duty pickup able to return 33 MPG on the highway will be a big deal for people who drive a lot and work out of their pickups. The 23 MPG city rating means the truck will be more fuel-efficient than many smaller SUVs.

RAM offers several engine options in its 1500 series pickup, including the 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6, 3.6-liter Pentastar eTorque mild hybrid V6, 5.7-liter eTorque mild hybrid V-8, and the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 found in the epic Ram TRX. For those wondering why color options and so limited, the Tradesman trim is often chosen by people who work out of their trucks and for fleet use. With such impressive fuel economy, a company operating a fleet of these pickups could save significant money on fuel each year.