2021 Nissan Rogue debuts starting at $25,650

Nissan has officially unveiled the third-generation of its Rogue SUV. The vehicle has a “family hub” interior promising utility and comfort for all occupants with four-door Intelligent Key and tri-zone climate control. The line has available enhanced ProPILOT Assist with Navi-link and comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360.

Some of the vehicle’s available features include wireless phone charging and available wireless Apple CarPlay, and a suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. Nissan says that the 2021 Rogue will go on sale in late October, starting at $25,650 for the Rogue S FWD. The Rogue SV FWD starts at $27,340, SL starts at $32,000, and Platinum starts at $35,430.

The 2021 Rogue will be offered in all-wheel-drive versions, starting with the S at $27,050. The SV AWD will start at $28,740, SL AWD is $33,400, and Platinum AWD is $36,830. All MSRP’s are without the $1095 destination handling fee. Nissan offers two optional packages, including the SV Premium Package at $2660 and the SL Premium Package at $1320.

All Rogue versions feature a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and a new Vehicle Motion Control system to make it more enjoyable to drive. Nissan’s ProPILOT Assist with navigational map data allows the vehicle to optimize speed for upcoming freeway curves or junctions and can help the driver slow for exits.

Rogue also has digital display integration with three displays including a full-color 10.8-inch head-up display, a 12.3-inch Digital Dashboard gauge cluster, and a floating 9.0-inch touchscreen display. The interior of the Rogue is designed to provide comfort and utility for front and rear seat occupants. The tri-zone climate control allows the driver and front passenger to have their temperature settings and the third temperature setting for people in the rear of the vehicle. Nissan also integrates rear door sunshades.