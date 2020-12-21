2021 Nissan LEAF is offered with two different powertrains

Nissan has announced the 2021 LEAF electric vehicle is now on sale in the US. For 2021, the electric vehicle starts at $31,620 and is offered with two different powertrains. The standard LEAF offers a 40 kWh lithium-ion battery and a 110 kW electric motor.

Nissan says the standard LEAF has an EPA estimated range of up to 149 miles per charge. The LEAF PLUS comes standard with a 62 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 160 kW electric motor. LEAF PLUS has an EPA estimated range of 226 miles per charge. Within the two different versions of the LEAF are a few trim levels.

The base LEAF comes in S trim starting at $31,620 or SV trim starting at $34,910. The first PLUS model is the LEAF S PLUS starting at $38,220, the SV PLUS starts at $40,470, and the SL PLUS starts at $43,920. Only the base S Plus has an estimated 226-mile driving range. The other two PLUS trims are EPA rated for an estimated 215 miles per charge. All trims also have a $925 destination handling charge.

The EV is available with Nissan ProPILOT Assist and comes standard with Nissan Safety Shield 360. All LEAF models come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The 110 kW electric motor in the base LEAF produces 147 horsepower and 236 pound-foot of torque. PLUS models with the 160 kW motor make 214 horsepower and 250 pound-foot torque.

All LEAF models can be charged up to 80 percent capacity in 40 to 45 minutes using a quick charge port. An available charging cable can plug into a 120 volt or 240 volt outlet at home. Nissan covers the EV’s battery pack for defects in materials or workmanship for eight years or 100,000 miles. The limited battery warranty also covers against battery capacity loss below nine bars of capacity, as shown in the vehicle battery capacity gauge, for the first eight years or 100,000 miles.