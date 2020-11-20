2021 Lincoln Nautilus gets a new interior and new tech

Lincoln has rolled out the 2021 Nautilus SUV that slots into the mid-size luxury market. For 2021, the Nautilus has a new interior that offers the automaker’s signature sense of calm and technologies inside. A big part of the interior overhaul includes new technology.

Nautilus now uses the SYNC 4 system on an all-new 13.2-inch center stack screen. Lincoln says that’s the largest screen available across the brand and is among the larger screens in the segment. 2021 Nautilus buyers also get a signature piano key shifter. Lincoln offers two new standard interior colors in addition to a pair of available Lincoln Black Label themes – Chalet and Flight.

One of the new standard interior colors is Sandstone offering neutral tones with higher color contrasts varying from light to dark. Black Ebony returns featuring new Roast accents on the seats, doors, and console armrests. The Nautilus features Phone As A Key technology for the first time via the Lincoln Way app, so owners can start and drive the vehicle using their smartphone.

Power comes from an available 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 that makes 335 horsepower and 380 pound-foot of torque. The standard engine is a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder with 250 horsepower and 280 pound-foot of torque. Both power plants use auto start-stop capability and an eight-speed transmission.

All Nautilus models come standard with Lincoln Co-Pilot360 and are available with Co-Pilot360 Plus. The 2021 Nautilus is expected to start at $41,940 and offer a towing capacity of 2000 pounds. It’s unclear when exactly when the 2021 model will be available to purchase. Lincoln expects to sell quite a few Nautilus SUVs noting that its global sales rose by 17 percent year-over-year despite the pandemic.