2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition is ready to get dirty

GMC has announced a new version of its 2021 Canyon mid-sized pickup aimed at fans of off-roading. The vehicle is called the 2021 GMC Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition, and it’s designed to enhance the standard Canyon AT4’s capabilities. GMC says the Off-Road Performance Edition provides an improved approach angle, enhanced maneuverability, and underbody protection for the vehicle’s critical parts.

While adding the additional off-road goodies, the truck maintains the “premium GMC experience,” according to the automaker. Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition has all the standard equipment featured on the AT4, including 31-inch Goodyear Wrangler tires, off-road-tuned suspension with Advanced Hill Descent Control System, and a four-wheel-drive system with Eaton G80 Rear Automatic Locking Differential.

The Off-Road Performance Edition builds on that foundation with a suspension leveling kit, removing the front air dam to improve the truck’s approach angle by more than 35 percent to nearly 30 degrees. The improved approach angle is paired with rocker panel protectors and performance front and mid skid plates.

Skid plates are made from 5/32-inch aluminum and help protect the lower radiator, front differential, steering gear, and oil pan. The truck also has a transfer case shield as standard from the regular AT4. With all the skid plates, most of the truck’s powertrain is protected straight from the factory.

Off-Road Performance Edition buyers will also get unique 17-inch gloss black wheels, carbon black AT4 logos, and gloss black performance exhaust tips. GMC is keeping quiet on pricing for the 2021 Canyon AT4 Off-Road Performance Edition. The truck will be available to order later this year. 2021 AT4 standard models start in the upper $30,000 range; the Off-Road Performance Edition will carry an even higher price tag.