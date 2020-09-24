2021 Ford Ranger XL now available with the STX Special Edition Package

In the Ford hierarchy for the 2021 Ranger mid-sized pickup, the XL is the truck’s entry-level version. Buyers of that version now have a new package they can add. Ford will offer the STX Special Edition Package for the pickup that adds unique 18-inch black wheels, an eight-inch center touchscreen, SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto capability along with updated interior finishes.

The package adds quite a few welcome features for the price of $995. Ford is offering the STX Special Edition Package on the 2021 Ranger XL 4×2 and 4×4 in both SuperCab and SuperCrew configurations. Ford will also bundle the STX Special Edition Package with other available packages such as the FX2 or FX4 off-road package.

Other niceties that the STX Special Edition answers the truck include AppLink, dual-zone climate control, silver-painted interior accents with privacy glass with rear defrost. The package is an enhancement to the available STX Appearance Package that starts in an MSRP of $28,045. Ford also offers the Black Package, Chrome Appearance Package, and Sport Appearance Package on the XL Ranger.

Ford’s mid-size pickup offering has proven popular with buyers, and the automaker notes that more than 75 percent of them were purchased with an appearance package in 2020. One of the nice things about the Ranger pickup is that no matter which model buyers choose, they all use the same EcoBoost engine under the hood.

Ford’s intention with the STX Special Edition is to give buyers more style and technology in the base model XL truck. The XL Ranger may be the perfect base for buyers wanting to modify their truck with Ford accessories or aftermarket parts.