2021 Ford F-150 Police Responder is a pursuit-rated pickup

Ford has announced the launch of the all-new 2021 F-150 Police Responder. The pickup is the only purpose-built, pursued-rated truck offered in America. Ford says that it is debuting the new pickup this week ahead of spring state and local government bid cycles.

One of the biggest changes to the pickup for 2021 is an enhanced top speed of 120 mph and a newly available feature called Police Engine Idle. The latter feature allows officers to remove the key and securely exit the vehicle without cutting power to lights and sirens needed in an emergency. Ford also integrated a new automatic four-wheel-drive mode and torque-on-demand transfer case.

The truck’s new transfer case is designed to improve performance and handling on dry pavement and increase traction on wet, slick, and less stable surfaces allowing for smoother transitions between on and off-road driving. The 2021 F-150 Police Responder also gets standard SYNC 4 with wireless software updates and available Ford Telematics. The telematics solution helps departments reduce vehicle downtime and unscheduled maintenance allowing fleets to stay on patrol.

The only power option available for the Police Responder is a standard 3.5-liter EcoBoost making 400 horsepower and 500 pound-foot of torque. The engine sends power through a 10-speed SelectShift automatic transmission calibrated specifically for law-enforcement use and to enable higher than stock F-150 speeds.

The truck uses specially developed Goodyear Enforcer all-terrain tires, the only all-terrain tires available for a pursuit-rated police vehicle. Ford fits the truck as standard with the F-150 FX4 off-road package providing officers with outstanding off-road capability. The package includes underbody skid plates, off-road-tuned shocks, electronic-locking rear axle, and Hill Descent Control. The truck is also designed with a standard towing capacity of 7000 pounds and an available towing capacity of 11,200 pounds. It also has a payload capacity of 2030 pounds. Ford offers a Trailer Tow Package with Pro Trailer Backup Assist as an option.