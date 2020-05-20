2020 Nissan Frontier packing new 3.8L V6 priced up

Nissan has announced pricing on the 2020 Frontier mid-size pickup, starting at $26,790 for the Frontier King Cab 4×2 S model. The 2020 year model is laying the groundwork for the next-generation Frontier featuring an all-new 3.8L V-6 engine paired with a new nine-speed automatic transmission. Pricing has increased less than $2000 in comparison to a 2019 year model.

The new V-6 engine offers best-in-class horsepower at 310 horsepower. While the new V-6 makes more power, it also has better fuel economy and emissions performance. For 2020, the Frontier will be offered in King Cab, Crew Cab Short Wheelbase, and Crew Cab Long Wheelbase bodies with 4×2 or 4×4 drivetrains.

Nissan has eliminated the Desert Runner trim and SL trim, also gone for 2020 or both the manual transmission and inline-four-cylinder engine options. That means all versions of the 2020 Nissan Frontier use the all-new 3.8-liter V-6 engine. Nissan says that the new nine-speed automatic is similar to the one used in the 2020 Titan and was designed to maximize power efficiency and enhance acceleration feel.

Other upgrades for 2020 include standard pushbutton start, leather shift knob, manual tilt steering, power locks, power windows with auto-down for the driver. Pricing for the King Cab started at $26,790 and goes up to $30,560 for an SV 4×4.

The Frontier S Crew Cab 4×2 is priced at $27,900 with the four-door truck reaching $37,490 for the PRO-4X 4×4. Buyers of the Crew Cab SV have two options packages that are available at no additional charge. The packages include the Midnight Edition with black exterior treatments and the Special Edition Package with a trip computer, satin chrome grille, body-color rear bumper, and 18-inch wheels.