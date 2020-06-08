2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition opens to orders

Drivers who live in parts of the United States where wintry weather is typical tend to lean towards all-wheel-drive vehicles to help with traction and safety in the winter. AWD vehicles also help maintain traction in wet conditions, making them appealing to those who don’t have to deal with snow as well. Chrysler has announced that dealers can now order the new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica AWD Launch Edition.

The vehicle will arrive at dealerships in Q3 2020, right before the wintry weather sets in and in many parts of the United States. The AWD Launch Edition is exclusively available based on the 2020 Pacifica Touring L model. The van uses an AWD system that automatically activates to transfer 100% of available engine torque to the wheels with more traction.

The system also disconnects all-wheel drive when not required to eliminate driveline drag and improve efficiency. Disconnectable AWD is a class-exclusive feature. Launch Edition buyers get S Appearance Black Noise exterior accents and unique AWD badging. The model also features upgraded 18-inch wheels in a new finish called Foreshadow. An all-black interior and an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio are standard.

Chrysler is offering 0% financing for 60 months on every 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, including the AWD Launch Edition. For a limited time, buyers can also enjoy no payments for 120 days. Key components of the AWD system include a Power Transfer Unit that splits torque from the nine-speed automatic transmission and routes it to the rear-drive module.

The vehicle has a three-piece driveshaft that connects the PTU in the rear-drive module. Despite the additional components, the vehicle retains its second-row Stow ‘n Go seating storage system. The Rear Drive Module has an electronically controlled wet clutch to manage torque to the rear wheels. Chrysler also raises the right height by 0.78 inches, and the AWD system engages automatically when needed.