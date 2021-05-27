1Password on the Web gets Touch ID and Windows Hello support

Password managers have become the go-to advice of many security-minded users and experts as the most basic tool for keeping online accounts and identities safe. These password managers, however, become pretty useless if they themselves aren’t protected by some strong lock, usually a password. Given its importance, it is critical that password managers also get strong passwords and some say that no password is stronger than your fingerprint or iris. Fortunately, 1Password is finally getting support for those and more in the latest update for the password manager’s Web browser form.

Just like many popular password managers, 1Password is available on mobile and on the desktop through browsers. Locking 1Password on your phone is easier since most phones these days come with fingerprint scanners at the very least. Those are still rare on desktops but are finally getting enough traction for 1Password users to request support for these biometric security systems.

The latest version of 1Password on the Web finally does support these and users can unlock the password manager with Windows Hello and Apple Touch ID. It even supports some of those biometric locks available on Linux. Users will no longer have to worry about keeping 1Password safe even as 1Password keeps you safe.

1Password is also making it easier to create and edit passwords stored in it. You will be able to see at a glance all the information it will add or edit, depending on the website or mode, before you confirm the action. It is now also smart enough to know the strong password requirements of different sites, like whether they require 8 or 9 characters minimum.

The web version of the app is also getting a dark mode, something that most take for granted these days. The timing for these new features is almost perfect as Google seems to be slowly creating its own browser-based password manager which all Chrome users will instantly be able to use when it arrives.