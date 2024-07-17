xTool Launches M1 Ultra - The World's First 4-In-1 Versatile Craft Machine

Sponsored Content.

If crafting is a hobby of yours, space is likely at a premium. When materials, tools, and other items are piling up, a versatile piece of kit can be an absolute lifesaver. This is where the xTool M1 Ultra comes in. It's the world's only 4-in-1 Versatile Craft Machine. It facilitates knife cutting, inkjet printing, and pen drawing alongside laser cutting and engraving.

The M1 Ultra can also handle thick materials, up to 125mm (3.9 inches) in total. It can also be used on cylindrical objects, which vastly broadens the number of creative applications it can be used for. It all forms part of what xTool describes as a "seamless multitasking system." An example the company gives involves printing a family portrait on wood and then immediately cutting that portrait out with ease. This is likely due to the "Easy Swap" Design, which allows the device's modules to be changed with minimal effort.

xTool

One of the M1 Ultra's more interesting aspects is its potential upgradability. The xTool team isn't done with the product yet, and promises more modules can be added to it in future. As for what those modules will center on, we can't say, but the company seems very open to customer feedback and is asking people to share any ideas they have for the M1 Ultra. So, if you think 3D printing capabilities would make the product better, and xTool can reasonably do that, then you could see a filament-based expansion pack for your M1 Ultra at some point in the future.

The "easy positioning and preview system" makes setup simple, and shows users exactly what their projects are going to look like. This, alongside the 3,000 ready to make projects that are included, make the M1 Ultra incredibly accessible — even to those without crafting experience. There are also plenty of safety features that ensure things are unlikely to go wrong, either in the home or in the classroom.