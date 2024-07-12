ECOVACS Is Offering Big Prime Day Discounts Of Up To $850 Off For Its ECOVACS DEEBOTS

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO includes both a powerful robot vacuum and a handheld vacuum for places the robot can't reach. Both share the same space-saving docking station for efficiency and convenience. This all-in-one hub features a bidirectional dust collection system that allows both devices to automatically empty their dustbins into a large-capacity bag included with the base. The docking station can also heat water up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit for ultra-clean, hot-water mop washing and is capable of hot-air drying as well. Plus, it can refill the wet/dry vacuum's water tank automatically.

Designed with an advanced motor and airflow technology, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO can generate a whopping 11,000 Pa of suction, powerful enough to eliminate nearly all dirt and debris from your carpet and leave floors spotless. You also won't have to worry about painstakingly detangling hair and other debris from the product, as it's equipped with zero-tangle technology in both the robot and handheld vacuum's brushes.

The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO excels just as much at mopping as it does vacuuming and uses a hovering arm and advanced algorithms to achieve 1 mm accuracy, meaning it has 99% coverage capability when it comes to edges, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas. It's also equipped with TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 technology that enables it to quickly map your home and expertly avoid obstacles. Not only does this allow it to clean your living space without any interruption, but it also prevents the robot vacuum from getting stuck, or worse, damaging any furniture. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO is also easy to control — you can use a simple foot touch to start the device or voice commands for complete hands-free operation. It's even compatible with smartphones and the Apple Watch!