ECOVACS Is Offering Big Prime Day Discounts Of Up To $850 Off For Its ECOVACS DEEBOTS
Sponsored Content.
If you're looking to get a jump start on your shopping — and your household chores — now is the time to take advantage of early Amazon Prime Deals offered by ECOVACS, including its state-of-the-art ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO. Years before the Internet of Things became popular, ECOVACS was at the forefront of the smart home revolution, making huge innovations in home appliance technology.
Its ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO, which launched earlier this year, is an all-in-one cleaning hub that pushes that technology to new heights, which explains why it's already become the best-selling omni-robot vacuum in North America. Discounted ahead of Prime Day, there's never been a better time to upgrade your vacuum and make cleaning your home a luxury rather than a chore. ECOVACS' Early Prime Day sale won't last long — you can take advantage of its big discounts from July 12 to July 15 and save even more with code 50T30EVS.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO can tackle any cleaning task
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO includes both a powerful robot vacuum and a handheld vacuum for places the robot can't reach. Both share the same space-saving docking station for efficiency and convenience. This all-in-one hub features a bidirectional dust collection system that allows both devices to automatically empty their dustbins into a large-capacity bag included with the base. The docking station can also heat water up to 158 degrees Fahrenheit for ultra-clean, hot-water mop washing and is capable of hot-air drying as well. Plus, it can refill the wet/dry vacuum's water tank automatically.
Designed with an advanced motor and airflow technology, the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO can generate a whopping 11,000 Pa of suction, powerful enough to eliminate nearly all dirt and debris from your carpet and leave floors spotless. You also won't have to worry about painstakingly detangling hair and other debris from the product, as it's equipped with zero-tangle technology in both the robot and handheld vacuum's brushes.
The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO excels just as much at mopping as it does vacuuming and uses a hovering arm and advanced algorithms to achieve 1 mm accuracy, meaning it has 99% coverage capability when it comes to edges, corners, and other hard-to-reach areas. It's also equipped with TrueDetect 3D 3.0 and TrueMapping 2.0 technology that enables it to quickly map your home and expertly avoid obstacles. Not only does this allow it to clean your living space without any interruption, but it also prevents the robot vacuum from getting stuck, or worse, damaging any furniture. The ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO is also easy to control — you can use a simple foot touch to start the device or voice commands for complete hands-free operation. It's even compatible with smartphones and the Apple Watch!
ECOVACS is offering its cleaning products at record low prices
During this year's big Early Prime Day blowout, ECOVACS is offering its state-of-the-art ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S COMBO cleaner for $900.99 — which is a huge 25% off its usual list price of $1,199.99. This ultra-low price includes the limited-time Early Prime Day deal combined with the promo code 50T30EVS.
This promo code can also be combined with the ECOVACS DEEBOT T30S Robot Vacuum and Mop (discounted for just $700.99) if you don't have a need for the handheld vacuum included in the combo. Other ultramodern ECOVACS cleaning products on sale during its Early Prime Day event include the ECOVACS Winbot W2, ECOVACS Winbot W1 Pro Window, ECOVACS DEEBOT T20, ECOVACS DEEBOT X2, and ECOVACS DEEBOT X1, which all have limited-time discount prices that can also be combined with an extra coupon for additional savings.
You'll have to act quickly to take advantage of these Early Prime Day deals from ECOVACS, as the sale will only last from July 12 – July 15.