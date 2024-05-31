EXT On Your PlayStation Controller: Here's What It's For

Have you ever read through the instruction manual of a device, tool, or gadget only to find the question to your answer simply isn't included? It's understandable if you're trying to do something that maybe the tech isn't made for, but if you're researching something as simple as "What does the EXT port on my DualShock 4 controller do," you should probably be able to find the answer in the product's official literature.

In fact, if you have been wondering what the EXT port (or Extension port) on your DualShock 4 does, don't bother turning to the controller's instruction manual. It's not even mentioned. It took a little digging, but the only two references that Sony makes to the mysterious port are on the online PS4 User's Guide and the instruction manual for the official DualShock 4 charging station.

There's nothing to gain from the former, as it merely lists it as a component of the controller. However, the latter helps clarify that it's another way of charging your controller. Rather than plug the controller into the charging station using the top micro USB port, the DualShock sits in the cradle and the charging connector on the station connects with the EXT port.

While that's a satisfactory answer to what the EXT port is for, it's actually not the complete picture. After all, there's a reason it's referred to as the "Extension port" and not just another charging port.