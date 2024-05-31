EXT On Your PlayStation Controller: Here's What It's For
Have you ever read through the instruction manual of a device, tool, or gadget only to find the question to your answer simply isn't included? It's understandable if you're trying to do something that maybe the tech isn't made for, but if you're researching something as simple as "What does the EXT port on my DualShock 4 controller do," you should probably be able to find the answer in the product's official literature.
In fact, if you have been wondering what the EXT port (or Extension port) on your DualShock 4 does, don't bother turning to the controller's instruction manual. It's not even mentioned. It took a little digging, but the only two references that Sony makes to the mysterious port are on the online PS4 User's Guide and the instruction manual for the official DualShock 4 charging station.
There's nothing to gain from the former, as it merely lists it as a component of the controller. However, the latter helps clarify that it's another way of charging your controller. Rather than plug the controller into the charging station using the top micro USB port, the DualShock sits in the cradle and the charging connector on the station connects with the EXT port.
While that's a satisfactory answer to what the EXT port is for, it's actually not the complete picture. After all, there's a reason it's referred to as the "Extension port" and not just another charging port.
A keyboard port for easier trash-talking
If you're finding it difficult to communicate with your teammates using only in-game gestures, pings, and emotes, you'll be glad the EXT port exists. The DualShock 4 controller can be outfitted with a miniature keyboard, or chatpad, giving you convenient access to all the keys needed to trash talk your opponents and call out your next move. Chatpads connect with both the EXT port and the 3.5mm headphone jack, ensuring you can still fully use the DualShock 4's features. Some, like Prodico's Chatpad, have a designated micro USB port, so you can still charge your controller via the EXT connector.
Having that bulky little board in the middle of the controller's grips can be awkward while playing, and connecting a USB or Bluetooth keyboard to your console may be easier. Connecting either type of keyboard is fairly simple, requiring you to plug the board directly into your console's USB port, or navigate to the Devices menu via Settings from the home screen and then select Bluetooth Devices.
Sony also developed a designated accessory that connects via the Extension port to add two mappable rear buttons to the DualShock controller. Typically, for this kind of customizability, you would have to purchase a third-party controller with the buttons already built in. The Back Button Controller Attachment is designed for the DualShock, so it nestles neatly between the grips and even includes a 3.5mm headset jack.
Myths about the EXT port
You may be here because you saw elsewhere that the EXT port has uses you can't quite figure out. Some outlets suggest that you can use the EXT port to attach a video capture device to record your games or stream video to YouTube or Twitch. Unfortunately, that's simply not the case because the EXT port doesn't provide any sort of video output. While you don't even really need a video capture device for the PS4, as the console has an integrated streaming feature, any sort of third-party streaming device requires an HDMI cable.
Additionally, at least one outlet suggests you can connect the dedicated PS VR headset to the EXT port. Due to the configuration of the PS VR headset and its power and audio-video needs, this also isn't accurate. The complicated setup of the PS VR with the PS4 requires several different wires, including a cord that runs from the headset to a processing unit, which then connects to the PlayStation Camera, the console, and the television. There is no need to connect any part of the PS VR to your DualShock 4, especially since most games use the PlayStation Move controller.
Does the DualSense have an EXT port?
If you're considering upgrading from the PS4 to the PS5 and want to bring your EXT-compatible accessories, we do have some bad news. The PS5's DualSense controller, which is a fairly significant redesign from the DualShock 4, doesn't have an EXT port. In fact, there are only two inputs on the DualSense — a 3.5 mm headset jack on the bottom of the controller and a USB-C charging port on the top. Despite the lack of an EXT port, you can still use a chatpad. It just needs to be a Bluetooth-compatible option made for the DualSense.
If you look at the bottom of a DualSense controller, you will see four metal prongs flanking the headset jack. Similar to the EXT port of the DualShock controller, this can be used as an alternate way to charge the DualSense. Rather than plug a USB-C cable into the top, you can set the controller into a charging cradle. Companies like Razer have developed cradles designed specifically to keep your DualSense charged. Some are designed for one controller, while others are good for keeping two or more charged.