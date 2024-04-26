SNL's Kenan Thompson Talks Burgermobile, Crashing His Mom's Accord - Exclusive Interview

What was it like to drive?

You can't really see over that burger. You know, it's tough to see the road and that's not a normal driving condition. Um, and yeah, it was an older car. So it was like a little clunkyish but I don't know, we were just excited because, yeah, there was a freaking hamburger on the front of it. Like, that's just crazy that they're able to build something like that.

Do you know where it is now?

The saga of the Burgermobile. Last I checked, it was like in Arizona somewhere. Someone bought it and has been taking care of it. I saw some pretty recent pictures and it looked like it was still running and stuff like that. So, That's great. It's not like in the back of a barn with like weeds growing through and stuff like that. It's still functional which, which is nice. It should probably go into a museum at some point.

Were there any plans to get the original BurgerMobile back for Good Burger 2?

I think they were writing different things. Like they were writing different stunts or whatever. It called for a convertible version because they wrote this one gag where you know I get flipped into the car. With the hard top that wouldn't have been possible and I think they really wanted that gag because it's like typical kind of Ed behavior, basically causing mayhem, but then everything kind of works out fine.

So yeah, we had the convertible version and that was cool to see too. You know, because that one had like a back seat and, you know, it was almost like a muscle kind of car.