How Much Data Do I Need To Keep My Everyday Activities Running Smoothly?

If you know you are a high data consumption user and don't want to pay costly roaming fees from your local carrier when you are abroad, using an Holafly international eSIM — will help you a lot, as it allows you to stay digitally connected in more than 180 destinations with unlimited data plans with just a few taps on your phone without the need for plastic SIM cards. Even though you can use your plan as a hotspot for your laptop, make sure to verify if this feature is included in the destination you will be visiting. Additionally, it covers entire regions like Europe, North America, South America, and Asia, with 24/7 support available in more than five languages. You can use the eSIM app to check your data usage, purchase another plan, install your eSIM, activate it, and monitor the remaining days of your plan.

How to install your eSIM

Here is a quick guide on how to install your eSIM and avoid SIM card long queues or roaming fees on your daily usage:

Things become even easier for Holafly iPhone users as you will have at your disposal the automatic installation option, which will make the process faster. Additionally, you will still have the QR and manual options.

Recommended settings on your cellphone to save data

To avoid any surprise fees, make sure that if you are not on an unlimited data plan, you create restrictions and limits for the usage of your phone. This may not be the ideal way to use your device, as it may restrict your experience, but at least you'll have available data when you need it the most, and you won't incur roaming charges when exceeding the limit of your data usage.

Additionally, you can reduce the video quality of streaming apps to conserve data, as well as take advantage of settings in certain apps that can also reduce data usage.

There are other ways to conserve data on your device as well, including disabling automatic updates, turning off the background data refresh feature that some apps employ, using low data or data saver modes that are built into many common devices, and downloading maps, articles, and streaming content when you're connected to Wi-Fi so that you can view them while offline.

For international trips, it is recommended to get a plan that aligns with your travel experience, as it makes no sense to save money for a trip and then not be able to get the most out of it due to the lack of connectivity for messaging, social media, or translation apps you may need to communicate and get around an unfamiliar setting.