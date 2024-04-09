Everything To Know About The T28 Super Heavy Tank

When a tank comes with built-in adjectives like "super" and "heavy," the name speaks for itself. However, the fear such a title could strike into soldiers' hearts never was, as only two prototypes of the T28 Super Heavy Tank were produced, and neither saw combat.

According to the National Interest, the T28 Super Heavy Tank was, in essence, the largest tank in American history. However, it was not made that way simply to appear intimidating. During World War II, the U.S. sought to develop a heavy tank to keep up with a new generation of German armored giants, and specifically to break through heavy German fortifications of the Siegfried Line.

So the U.S. Army designed a 95-ton beast with 12 inches of armor at certain points, a 105mm T5E1 gun meant to destroy heavy concrete fortifications, cabin space for a crew of four, and a .50-caliber machine gun on the roof. But the issue is that T28 wasn't technically a tank.

[Featured image by Pahcal123 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]