Where Are Vizio TVs Made (And Are Some Models Made In America)?

Vizio TVs have become ubiquitous fixtures in American homes. The company has come a long way from its initial days and has gone on to garner a sizable consumer base in the United States. The primary reason behind Vizio's massive popularity in the U.S. comes from its long-held reputation for delivering feature-loaded TVs at affordable prices.

However, with affordability often come questions about the true manufacturing origins of these products. So, where do these Vizio televisions that grace countless living rooms across the U.S. actually come from? Does Vizio manufacture any of its products in America?

Ever since Vizio became a household name in the U.S. back in the late 2000s, the company's business model relied a lot on outsourced manufacturing. This fact was revealed by none other than Vizio's co-founder and CEO William Wang in a 2009 Wall Street Journal interview. Back then, almost all of Vizio's TVs were made by outsourced Vizio partners based out of China and Mexico, Mr. Wang had said.

Fast forward to almost 15 years later, in 2024, it seems the company has largely stuck to this tried and tested business model. In fact, the company only seems to have expanded its partnerships outside of North America.

The last official document that sheds some light on Vizio's recent manufacturing landscape dates back to 2021, and happens to be Vizio's annual reports. It reveals that the company has tie-ups with ODMs (Original Device Manufacturers) like BOE, Foxconn, Innolux, KIE, Tonly, TPV, and Zylux, with plants spread across China, Mexico, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam.