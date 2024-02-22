The Last Mopar Big Block Engine: The 400 V8

The Chrysler Corporation manufactured the last of its big block engines, the B-coded 400-cubic-inch V8, in the summer of 1978. The 400's disappearance ended a long run of Chrysler B-code engines that began in the late 1950s as 350- and 361-cubic-inch offerings. While the 400 V8 didn't possess the horsepower of the 426 Hemi or 440 Super Commando engines, it cost less to manufacture, weighed less, and fit into smaller engine bays.

Introduced in 1972, the Chrysler 400 V8 featured wedge-shaped cylinder heads, a single camshaft, and a pushrod-operated valvetrain. With a relatively low 8.2:1 compression ratio, the final 400 V8 version produced a mere 195 horsepower and 305 lb-ft of torque. Earlier takes on the same design delivered more performance in a smaller package.

If the engine had lost some sheer power, however, it had improved in quality. The 400 was a modern design with high-quality internal components. Some highlights include roller timing chains, chrome moly piston rings, and high-quality main and rod bearings. The 400 big-block V8 was bulletproof, but smaller, lighter engines eventually outperformed it, leading to its dismissal.