This AI-Powered Webcam Deal Gives Your Video Calls And Livestreams A Quality Upgrade
Content creators, business people, and families who are keeping in touch — so many of us rely on quality webcams to keep up with our work and social lives. Now, AI technology is advancing to a point where webcams can better serve you with intuitive features and enhancements. For an exciting example, check out this OSBOT Meet 4K AI-Powered Webcam, which is on sale for just $199 for a limited time only.
This advanced device is designed to be compatible with an extensive range of video conferencing software. It uses artificial intelligence to inform the auto-framing of your webcam videos, and it operates with a Landscape Closeup Mode, which tracks movements and adjusts its position according to them.
A Sony sensor combined with clever AI
The webcam has a 1/2.8" Sony 4K sensor that captures at high resolution. The auto-framing features can be set to Landscape Closeup Mode, Landscape Upper Body Mode, and even Portrait Mode. The OSBOT can also record with AI-powered virtual backgrounds.
To keep things convenient for simple functions, the OSBOT has a simple on/off switch, a helpful Sleep Mode, and an adjustable mounting angle so you can get your coverage just how you'd like it. It's the ideal upgrade to the webcam built into your Windows or Mac.
