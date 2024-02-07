This Smokeless Grill Deal Saves Over 60% And Helps Make Healthy Meals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TL;DR: Make food you love inside and outside with this limited-time deal. This Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill is on sale for $17.99 (reg. $49).

If you love to grill, you're not alone. This limited-time deal eliminates smoke from your grilling life and adds an option that works inside the house and outside.

This Smokeless Non-Stick Indoor/Outdoor Grill is on sale for $17.99 (reg. $49). It's finished with a non-stick PTFE coating, to avoid stuck-on ingredients and make for an easier clean-up: perfect when you want a grilled meal in a short amount of time.

It's also designed to deliver even and fast heating, which is supposed to encourage healthy eating because it should reduce the need for oils and butter. This means that the innovative design of the grill can also help reduce cholesterol and fat content in your meals.