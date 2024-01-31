This Atari Game Console With Wireless Joysticks Is A Sweet Retro-Gaming Deal

TL;DR: This Atari-inspired console has 200+ officially licensed games with HDMI connectivity and wireless joysticks, and this open-box model is only $69.99 — a 30% saving from the regular price.

It's hard to beat classics like the Atari with Asteroids and PONG. Whether you grew up with a joystick in hand or want to visit the pinnacle of modern games, this Atari Game Station Pro by My Arcade is only $69.99, usually $99.

Let's start with the retro. The Atari Game Station Pro combines the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade into one device. With all of these on deck, you can play more than 200 officially licensed titles like Asteroids, Centipede, PONG, and Missile Command, to name just a few.