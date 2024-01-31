This Atari Game Console With Wireless Joysticks Is A Sweet Retro-Gaming Deal
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
TL;DR: This Atari-inspired console has 200+ officially licensed games with HDMI connectivity and wireless joysticks, and this open-box model is only $69.99 — a 30% saving from the regular price.
It's hard to beat classics like the Atari with Asteroids and PONG. Whether you grew up with a joystick in hand or want to visit the pinnacle of modern games, this Atari Game Station Pro by My Arcade is only $69.99, usually $99.
Let's start with the retro. The Atari Game Station Pro combines the Atari 2600, 5200, 7800, and Arcade into one device. With all of these on deck, you can play more than 200 officially licensed titles like Asteroids, Centipede, PONG, and Missile Command, to name just a few.
Trip up over game strategy, not controller cords
The console easily hooks up to modern TVs with HDMI and supports game save options. Plus, the two included joysticks are 2.4 GHz wireless with built-in paddles for games like Warlords and Breakout, and dynamic LED RGB lights to amplify the gaming experience even more.
This Atari Game Station Pro is so affordable due to its open-box status. This means that the original package has been opened, maybe by a customer who changed their mind, so the manufacturer can't technically sell it as brand new. While you might notice some light cosmetic marks, the console arrives with factory settings, original accessories, and a minimum 90-day warranty.
Grab your open-box My Arcade Atari Game Station Pro loaded with 200+ retro titles for $69.99 (reg. $99) while supplies last.
Prices subject to change.